UL Softball Headed to Clemson Regional, Will Face Auburn on Friday

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is heading to the Clemson Regional as a 3 seed, and are scheduled to face off against 2 seed Auburn on Friday at 1:30.

Louisiana learned of their destination at a selection show watch party with fans at Lamson Park.

Clemson is the 10th overall seed. The Clemson Regional is paired up with the Stillwater Regional where Oklahoma State is the #7 overall national seed.

The Ragin' Cajuns enter NCAA Regional play on a 13 game win streak, capping off a Sun Belt Conference tournament championship on Saturday.

It'll mark the 22nd consecutive season Louisiana has played in the NCAA Regionals, and their 31st appearance overall.

Will the team have head coach Gerry Glasco with them in Clemson?

Glasco is currently dealing with a case of COVID-19, coaching away from the team for the time being.

The earliest he can return to the club in person is this Thursday.

Louisiana is likely leaving for Clemson on Wednesday via plane, meaning if Glasco tests negative and makes it back to the team, he'll have to travel separately to Clemson.

