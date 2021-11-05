Week 10 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Pine Prairie 0, Church Point 64

West St. Mary 7, Ascension Episcopal 41

Oberlin 13, Basile 20

Northwest 51, Ville Platte 12

Vermilion Catholic 32, Central Catholic 20

Friday

Livonia 20, Breaux Bridge 58

Teurlings 50, Northside 21

Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8

Westgate 47, Carencro 21

Opelousas 48, Beau Chene 6

Welsh 13, Lafayette Christian 49

North Vermilion 7, Cecilia 35

Westminster 6, Opelousas Catholic 40

Southside 46, New Iberia 13

Franklin 40, Catholic NI 13

East St. John 60, St. Thomas More 62

LaGrange 34, Eunice 67

Jeanerette 22, Loreauville 59

St. Martinville 56, Crowley 0

Erath 15, Abbeville 38

Lake Arthur 26, Kaplan 56

Elton 0, Gueydan 38

Mamou 36, Iota 63

Notre Dame 41, Port Barre 6

Houma Christian 6, Delcambre 45

Centerville 0, Highland Baptist 7

Westlake 42, Jennings 55

North Central 0, Sacred Heart 69

St. Edmund 29, Catholic PC 38

Rayne 42, Washington Marion 41

Comeaux 19, Barbe 30

Berwick 10, Donaldsonville 32

Covenant Christian 0, Hanson Memorial 21

Lutcher 55, Patterson 22

Vandebilt Catholic 38, Morgan City 12

