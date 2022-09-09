Week 2 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Cecilia 33, Southside 35

Church Point 44, Kinder 36

Northside 45, Washington-Marion 20

Port Barre 0, Beau Chene 24

Westminster 6, Grand Lake 36

FRIDAY

Notre Dame at St. Martinville

Woodlawn (BR) at LCA

Avoyelles at Teurlings Catholic

Alexandria at St. Thomas More

Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic

Basile at Ville Platte

Carencro at Barbe

Crowley at Northwest

DeQuincy at Loreauville

Erath at North Vermilion

Eunice at Jennings

Hanson Memorial at Delcambre

Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian

Lafayette at Comeaux

Lake Arthur at Mamou

Lake Charles College Prep at Westgate

Livonia at Pine Prairie

Morgan City at Jeanerette

Natchitoches Central at Opelousas

North Central at Gueydan

Northwood Lena at Elton

Oakdale at Oberlin

Pickering at East Beauregard

Rayne at Iowa

Sam Houston at New Iberia

South Beauregard at Rosepine

St. Louis Catholic at Iota

St. Mary’s at Buckeye

Sulphur at Acadiana

Vinton at Merryville

Welsh at Westlake

