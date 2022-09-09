Week 2 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 2 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Cecilia 33, Southside 35
Church Point 44, Kinder 36
Northside 45, Washington-Marion 20
Port Barre 0, Beau Chene 24
Westminster 6, Grand Lake 36
FRIDAY
Notre Dame at St. Martinville
Woodlawn (BR) at LCA
Avoyelles at Teurlings Catholic
Alexandria at St. Thomas More
Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic
Basile at Ville Platte
Carencro at Barbe
Crowley at Northwest
DeQuincy at Loreauville
Erath at North Vermilion
Eunice at Jennings
Hanson Memorial at Delcambre
Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian
Lafayette at Comeaux
Lake Arthur at Mamou
Lake Charles College Prep at Westgate
Livonia at Pine Prairie
Morgan City at Jeanerette
Natchitoches Central at Opelousas
North Central at Gueydan
Northwood Lena at Elton
Oakdale at Oberlin
Pickering at East Beauregard
Rayne at Iowa
Sam Houston at New Iberia
South Beauregard at Rosepine
St. Louis Catholic at Iota
St. Mary’s at Buckeye
Sulphur at Acadiana
Vinton at Merryville
Welsh at Westlake