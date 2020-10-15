Week 7 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

LCA 27, Notre Dame 10

Livonia 6, Opelousas 52

Gueydan 49, Merryville 26

Friday

Cecilia at Beau Chene (Listen live on ESPN1420)

Acadiana at New Iberia (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Teurlings at STM (Listen live on KPEL 96.5)

Southern Lab at Ascension Episcopal (Listen live on Talk Radio 960)

Sam Houston at Southside

Northside at Carencro

Barbe at Lafayette

Comeaux at Sulphur

Breaux Bridge at Peabody

Church Point at Northwest

North Central at St. Edmund

Washington Marion at Eunice

Sacred Heart at Westminster

Catholic PC at Opelousas Catholic

Rayne at North Vermilion

St. Martinville at Kaplan

Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic

Crowley at Abbeville

Loranger at Erath

West St. Mary at Catholic NI

Franklin at Jeanerette

Delcambre at Loreauville

Iowa at Jennings

LaGrange at Welsh

Port Barre at Lake Arthur

Oberlin at Elton

Pine Prairie at Mamou

East Beauregard at Basile

Berwick at Lutcher

Centerville at Covenant Christian

Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic

E.D. White at Patterson

Morgan City at Assumption

Iota 1, Ville Platte 0 (forfeit)

Saturday

Westgate at St. Augustine

