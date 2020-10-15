Week 7 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 7 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
LCA 27, Notre Dame 10
Livonia 6, Opelousas 52
Gueydan 49, Merryville 26
Friday
Cecilia at Beau Chene (Listen live on ESPN1420)
Acadiana at New Iberia (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Teurlings at STM (Listen live on KPEL 96.5)
Southern Lab at Ascension Episcopal (Listen live on Talk Radio 960)
Sam Houston at Southside
Northside at Carencro
Barbe at Lafayette
Comeaux at Sulphur
Breaux Bridge at Peabody
Southern Lab at Ascension Episcopal
Church Point at Northwest
North Central at St. Edmund
Washington Marion at Eunice
Sacred Heart at Westminster
Catholic PC at Opelousas Catholic
Rayne at North Vermilion
St. Martinville at Kaplan
Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic
Crowley at Abbeville
Loranger at Erath
West St. Mary at Catholic NI
Franklin at Jeanerette
Delcambre at Loreauville
Iowa at Jennings
LaGrange at Welsh
Port Barre at Lake Arthur
Oberlin at Elton
Pine Prairie at Mamou
East Beauregard at Basile
Berwick at Lutcher
Centerville at Covenant Christian
Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic
E.D. White at Patterson
Morgan City at Assumption
Iota 1, Ville Platte 0 (forfeit)
Saturday
Westgate at St. Augustine