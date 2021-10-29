Week 9 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

North Central 26, Catholic Pointe Coupee 56

Westminster 8, St. Edmund 28

Port Barre 0, Welsh 1 (Forfeit)

Friday

Teurlings Catholic 32, St. Martinville 41

Ascension Episcopal 13, Loreauville 31

Barbe 0, Acadiana 42

Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7

Beau Chene 44, Albany 30

Breaux Bridge 12, Opelousas 18

Carencro 28, St. Thomas More 35

Catholic New Iberia 42, Jeanerette 6

Cecilia 62, Livonia 20

Church Point 61, Mamou 0

Comeaux 13, Southside 34

Crowley 30, Erath 39

Eunice 32, North Vermilion 7

Gueydan 14, Basile 34

Iota 43, Northwest 16 4Q

Jefferson Rise Charter 0, Lafayette Christian 0 Cancelled

Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30

Lake Arthur 0, Notre Dame 55

New Iberia 20, Sulphur 34

Northside 8, Westgate 58

Opelousas Catholic 14, Sacred Heart 6

Rayne 22, Liberty 23 OT

Vermilion Catholic 41, Covenant Christian 0

West St. Mary 19, Delcambre 21

5 Cajun Phrases/Words That Make Us Laugh

How to Lose a Cajun in 10 Days

Nine Memes Only People From Acadiana Will Understand

What Cajuns Should Not Put Down A Garbage Disposal

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area