Week 9 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 9 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
North Central 26, Catholic Pointe Coupee 56
Westminster 8, St. Edmund 28
Port Barre 0, Welsh 1 (Forfeit)
Friday
Teurlings Catholic 32, St. Martinville 41
Ascension Episcopal 13, Loreauville 31
Barbe 0, Acadiana 42
Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7
Beau Chene 44, Albany 30
Breaux Bridge 12, Opelousas 18
Carencro 28, St. Thomas More 35
Catholic New Iberia 42, Jeanerette 6
Cecilia 62, Livonia 20
Church Point 61, Mamou 0
Comeaux 13, Southside 34
Crowley 30, Erath 39
Eunice 32, North Vermilion 7
Gueydan 14, Basile 34
Iota 43, Northwest 16 4Q
Jefferson Rise Charter 0, Lafayette Christian 0 Cancelled
Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30
Lake Arthur 0, Notre Dame 55
New Iberia 20, Sulphur 34
Northside 8, Westgate 58
Opelousas Catholic 14, Sacred Heart 6
Rayne 22, Liberty 23 OT
Vermilion Catholic 41, Covenant Christian 0
West St. Mary 19, Delcambre 21