Will Wade Out As LSU Basketball Coach

Breaking News, according to Jon Rothstein LSU has parted ways from head basketball coach Will Wade.

This news is on the heels of LSU losing in the SEC tournament as well as the notice of allegations LSU received from the NCAA. And per Wade's contract if it's a Level 1 or 2 violation LSU could fire Wade.

LSU is still expected to make the NCAA tournament, so Kevin Nickleberry will be the interim head coach. However, Scott Woodward now has another coaching search on his hands.