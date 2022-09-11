WR Jarvis Landry & the Saints Excited in Locker Room After Falcons Win (Video)

The New Orleans Saints opened the 2022-2023 NFL season against the Falcons on Sunday. The Saints pulled through after trailing for most of the game with a narrow victory. After the game, WR Jarvis Landry took to Instagram live to let us know some of his and the team's thoughts following the win.

(video is explicit)

Landry wasn't done though after this moment. He then gave the phone to Mark Ingram who brought the energy. Ingram also went to QB Jameis Winston who had something to say. Winston told his haters and doubters to stop doubting him. We then see Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Demario Davis. You can see the camaraderie through the phone.

I just love how the team acknowledged that they didn't play their best; however, they never gave up. This team has some things to correct but they did what was necessary to win. And in the words of Mark Ingram and Demario Davis "God Wins every time".