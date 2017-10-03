Louisiana Ragin' Cajun AD Dr. Bryan Maggard explains why he promoted Michael Desormeaux to head football coach, the vetting and interview process, who Desormeaux will have to replace on the staff, why he's so confident in Desormeaux to keep Louisiana football ascending, how much Billy Napier recommended Desormeaux, the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl matchup against Marshall, how soon the new members of the Sun Belt are expected to join, and much more.