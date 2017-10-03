It was reported today that Zion Williamson suffered another setback. After experiencing consistent soreness, it was revealed that the bone in his foot began regressing and wasn't healing like it was supposed to. So in turn, they began to decrease his workload so his foot can heal correctly.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Emani Bailey received his first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal ever this week, earning an award from "The Rich Eisen Show". He joined Rich yesterday to accept the award.
Zion has been seen around New Orleans, and I'm here to tell you HE ISN'T OVERWEIGHT. Zion has been seen around New Orleans at high school basketball games, AAU basketball games, and in local stores. From all the pictures that have been released, we can clearly see that Zion isn't overweight and even looks better than he did at media day.
Things just keep getting worse for the New Orleans Pelicans as the team announced today that guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.
I want to ask the question of which coach will fail and which coach will succeed between Brian Kelly, Billy Napier, and Lincoln Riley. We will look at each coach and break down the pros and the cons and hopefully come up with an answer to which coach will fail and which coach will be the most successful.