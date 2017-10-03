LATEST POSTS

Zion Williamson Seen Around New Orleans & Isn't Overweight
Zion has been seen around New Orleans, and I'm here to tell you HE ISN'T OVERWEIGHT. Zion has been seen around New Orleans at high school basketball games, AAU basketball games, and in local stores. From all the pictures that have been released, we can clearly see that Zion isn't overweight and even looks better than he did at media day.

