This one might be more for my radio and television friends than the general public, but anytime something happened, whether it was the sight of or a story about a dead animal, Floyd would remark "Make a roux!" (Referring to cooking whatever animal it was that we were talking about. Or if people thought that they'd be stranded in the house for a while, etc)

Usually, his catchphrase was said off-air, so it was mainly the people in the studio who got to hear it, but I know that, from time to time, he was able to sneak it onto the airwaves. (And if you never got a chance to speak with Floyd when the mics were off, you missed out on a real treat.)

This clip is just Floyd doing a weather forecast when he worked at "Action 3 News"; I just wish we would have been able to catch a "Make a roux" on tape!

(Youtube/20th Century Vision)