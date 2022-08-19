10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022

Coaches at the top of the college football world make a good living.

However, not all college football salaries are created equal.

The highest-paid head coach in college football in 2022 is new USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who will make more than $10,000,000 this season. It's considerably more than the lowest-paid FBS head coach in ULM's Terry Bowden who will bring home $430,000.

Between college football's 10 highest-paid coaches in 2022, they will collectively take home north of $88 million.

The coaches' salaries come from a report in profootballnetwork.com.

