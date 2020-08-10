12 Ways to Help Your A/C Cool Your Home

We have moved into the hottest time of the year and the weather guessers will tell you that there is no doubt that you’ll be needing your home’s air conditioning unit for at least another few months. Heck, you might be running your air conditioner on Christmas Day if you happen to live in South Louisiana.

Most of us love our air conditioners, but there are times when we don’t like them. Like those times when we have the thermostat set at 72 and the thermometer says the temperature in the room is closer to 80. Or the time we get our monthly power bill we tend to cut some eyes in the direction of our air conditioner.

Obviously, we can’t afford to have an air conditioner professional come out every time we begin to feel a little “dewy” inside our homes. But a good HVAC professional will coach you through these suggestions because anything you can do to help yourself, helps them in the long run. These tips will not only help your unit keep your home or office cooler, but most of them will also allow you to save money on your power bill.

You don’t have to suffer in the heat, there are things that you can do right now, while your air conditioner is keeping the heat at bay that will help you get the most out of every energy dollar that you spend. So, let’s take a sneak peek at it.