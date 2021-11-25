2021 Sun Belt Football Coaches Salaries

Coaches at the top of the college football world make a good living.

However, not all college football salaries are created equal.

The highest-paid coach in college football in 2021 is Alabama's Nick Saban, who at $9,753,221, is making $9,323,221 more this season than ULM's Terry Bowden, the lowest-paid head coach in the FBS at $430,000.

USA Today's report of the annual salary for every FBS football coach in 2021 details the annual income for the head coach of every program, with the exception of the head coaches at Air Force, Army, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, Miami, Penn State, and Vanderbilt.

Of the 122 salaries provided, Saban is 1st and Bowden is 122nd.

Between college football's 10 highest-paid coaches in 2021, they will collectively take home just north of $78.65 million.

In the Sun Belt, the 10 coaches who began the 2021 season will take home $8,610,000.

Three head coaches (Stanford's David Shaw, former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, Alabama's Nick Saban) have a higher salary than all 10 coaches in Sun Belt combined.

Here's a rundown of each head coaching salary in the Sun Belt Conference, per USA TODAY.

