2022 High School Football Jamboree Schedule for Acadiana Area
The 2022 high school football season is right around the corner as the regular season for most schools begins on Friday, September 2.
But before the Friday Night Lights get real, there's a week of jamborees to get teams ready for the season.
Below is the jamboree schedule for much of the Acadiana area.
Kiwanis Jamboree
Thursday, August 25 at Cajun Field
6:00 pm - Teurlings vs. Comeaux
7:30 pm - Carencro vs. St. Martinville
9:00 pm - Southside vs. Breaux Bridge
Friday, August 26 at Cajun Field
6:00 pm - Lafayette vs. Notre Dame
7:30 pm - Cecilia vs. St. Thomas More
9:00 pm - Northside vs. Acadiana
Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree
Thursday, August 25 at Rayne High
6:00 pm - North Vermilion vs. Eunice
7:30 pm - Rayne vs. Erath
Friday, August 26 at Kaplan High
6:00 pm - Crowley vs. Abbeville
7:30 pm - Kaplan vs. Church Point
Sugarcane Jamboree
Thursday, August 25 at Delcambre High
6:00 pm - Delcambre vs. Highland Baptist
7:30 pm - Loreauville vs. Jeanerette
St. Landry Parish Jamboree
Friday, August 26 at Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas
8:30 pm - Beau Chene vs. Eunice JV
Westminster Jamboree
Friday, August 26 at Westminster
5:00 pm - Westminster-Lafayette vs. Thrive
6:30 pm - Episcopal vs. Vermilion Catholic
8:00 pm - Westminster-Opelousas vs. Ascension Episcopal
Individual Games
Lafayette Christian at Zachary, 7:00 pm (Friday)
Franklin at New Iberia - 7:30 pm (Friday)
Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep - 7:00 pm (Friday)
