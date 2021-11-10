2022 LSU Baseball Recruiting Class Ranked #1 in the Nation

LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson announced on Wednesday that 21 members of the Tigers' recruiting class have signed national letters-of-intent with the program.

The class is ranked No. 1 in the nation by Perfect Game, and those players will be eligible to compete for the Tigers beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.

“Our entire staff has worked tirelessly since our arrival this summer to put this class together,” Johnson said. “It features some of the top players in the country, and it will help accelerate our pursuit of getting the Tigers back to Omaha. There is high-end talent at every position all over this class, and it is a group that will complement the great group of returning players we will have in 2023.

“This class reflects that there is no place better in America for the elite player to play college baseball. I know our fans will love seeing this group at ‘The Box’ in 2023 and beyond.”

Some of the class highlights include:

11 Top 100 players in the Perfect Game overall national rankings

10 players selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic

4 of the top Junior College pitchers in the United States

13 players that are ranked #1 at their positions in their respective states

Below is the list of players signed by first-year head coach Jay Johnson to LSU's 2022 class:

Nate Ackenhausen, LHP

Owasso, Okla. (Eastern Oklahoma State)

• Recorded 56 strikeouts in 28 innings at Eastern Oklahoma State in 2021

Kaleb Applebey, RHP

Mount Carmel, Ill. (Wabash Valley CC)

• #2 Ranked Player in Illinois for Class of 2021 by Prep Baseball Report

Nick Bronzini, LHP

San Ramon, Calif. (California HS)

• #2 Ranked Left-Handed Pitcher in California by Perfect Game

• Ranked nationally as No. 128 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Micah Bucknam, RHP

Abbotsford, British Columbia (Mennonite Educational Institute)

• Drafted in 16th Round of 2021 MLB Draft by Toronto Blue Jays

• Ranked nationally as No. 186 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Justin Crawford, OF

Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman HS)

• #1 Ranked Player in Nevada by Perfect Game for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 12 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Gavin Guidry, SS

Lake Charles, La. (Barbe HS)

• #1 Ranked Player in Louisiana by Perfect Game for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 55 overall prospect by Perfect Game

• Member of the 2021 18U Team USA National Team

Griffin Herring, LHP

Southlake, Texas (Southlake HS)

• #4 Ranked Left-Handed Pitcher in Texas by Perfect Game

• Ranked nationally as No. 286 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Jared Jones, C

Marietta, Ga. (Walton HS)

• #1 Ranked Catcher in Georgia; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 45 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Michael Kennedy, LHP

Troy, N.Y. (Troy HS)

• #1 Ranked Left-Handed Pitcher in state of New York; member of the 2021 18U USA National Team

• Ranked nationally as No. 77 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Paxton Kling, OF

Roaring Springs, Pa. (Central HS)

• #1 Ranked Player in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 14 overall prospect by Perfect Game

• Member of 2021 18U USA National Team

Jacob Misiorowski, RHP

Grain Valley, Mo. (Crowder CC)

• #2 Ranked Player in Missouri for Class of 2020 by Prep Baseball Report

Aiden Moffett, RHP

Mount Olive, Miss. (Taylorsville HS)

• #1 Ranked Right-Handed Pitcher in Mississippi for Class of 2022

• Ranked nationally as No. 189 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Brady Neal, C

Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

• #1 Ranked Catcher in Florida for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 32 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Jaden Noot, RHP

Oak Park, Calif. (Sierra Canyon HS)

• #1 Ranked Right-Handed Pitcher in California for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 22 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Mic Paul, OF

Salt Lake City, Utah (Olympus HS)

• #1 Ranked OF in Utah for Class of 2022

• Ranked nationally as No. 411 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Mikey Romero, SS

Menifee, Calif. (Orange Lutheran HS)

• #1 Ranked SS in California for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 23 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Zeb Ruddell, OF

Monroe, La. (Neville HS)

• #2 Ranked player in Louisiana for Class of 2022

• Ranked nationally as No. 246 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Chase Shores, RHP

Midland, Texas (Midland Lee HS)

• #1 Ranked Right-Handed Pitcher in Texas for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 24 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Adrian Siravo, RHP

Gilmanton, N.H. (Weatherford [Texas] CC)

• 2021 Cape Cod League All-Star

Robby Snelling, LHP

Reno, Nev. (McQueen HS)

• #1 Ranked Pitcher in Nevada; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 71 overall prospect by Perfect Game

• 4-Star Football Recruit at McQueen HS

Tucker Toman, 3B

Columbia, S.C. (Hammond HS)

• #1 Ranked Third Baseman in South Carolina; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic

• Ranked nationally as No. 17 overall prospect by Perfect Game