2022 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

The 2022 NFL Draft has been analyzed since the 2021 NFL Draft came to an end.

Mock drafts for the 2023 NFL Draft will hit the world wide web on Sunday, and pundits will begin pontificating on who will go where.

If you're looking for an update on the New Orleans Saints draft selections this year, it will be updated here as each pick comes in.

Saints on the clock Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images loading...

Coming off a 9-8 season, coupled with the exit of former head coach Sean Payton, New Orleans feels the team can still compete at the highest level but must acquire the right talent in this year's draft.

It's fair to say the most avid fans of the Black & Gold are praying to a higher power for a draft comparable to 2017 when the team selected multiple All-Pros.

When a team acquires players such as Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara, Marcus Williams, Trey Hendrickson, and others in a single draft, one might believe a team with the name Saints had some divine intervention involved.

A fan in a nun's habit holds up a New Orleans Saints jersey at the NFL Draft Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images loading...

Jokes aside, the team's front office nailed that draft, and need to nail this one.

Based on the rankings from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, here are the top 5 players at the top 3 positions of need (in my opinion) for the Saints. Will any of them don the Fleur-de-Lis helmet next season?

Wide Reciever

Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) Drake London (USC) Jameson Williams (Alabama) Chris Olave (Ohio State) Treylon Burke (Arkansas)

Offensive Tackle

Ikem Ekwonu (NC State) Evan Neal (Alabama) Charles Cross (Mississippi State) Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa) Tyler Smith (Tulsa)

Tight End

Trey McBride (Colorado State) Greg Dulcich (UCLA) Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State) Jelanie Woods (Virginia) Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State)

The Saints currently own the 16th and 19th picks in the 1st round, the 49th pick in the 2nd round, the 98th pick in the 3rd round, the 120th pick in the 4th round, the 161st pick in the 5th round, and the 194th pick in the 6th round.

Here is the rundown of who the New Orleans Saints selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS DRAFT SELECTIONS

1st Round, 11th - Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State, 6'0", 187 lb

1st Round, 19th - Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa, 6'7", 325 lb

2nd Round, 49th - Alontae Taylor, Cornerback, Tennessee, 6'0'', 199 lb

5th Round, 161st - D'Marco Jackson, Linebacker, Appalachian State, 6'1, 233lb

6th Round, 194th - Jordan Jackson, Defensive Tackle, Air Force, 6'5'', 285 lb

The Ten Worst Saints First-Round Draft Picks Ever

Best Ever Saints Players Drafted From LSU

Every #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick of the 21st Century