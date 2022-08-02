Here’s How to Watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game Thursday

Are you ready for some football?

The 2022-23 NFL football season is just days away and most football fans are just ready for some football.

This year, the Los Vegas Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first pre-season game of the year in the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game.

If you can stomach the pre-season play, the game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock at 7 pm Central Time (Thursday, August 4th).

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

Sure, you may not recognize many of the players on the field, but it's football and it is something to watch.

The remaining pre-season games will kickoff Thursday night (Aug 11th) when the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots, on the NFL Network.

From there, games will be played that Friday-Sunday. Remember, there are now fewer pre-season games, each team will only play three.

To see when your team's first game is, simply visit the NFL.