2022 Patty in the Parc Music Line-Up Announced

Acadiana's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration is back. Patty in the Parc will return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Parc International in downtown Lafayette.

Of course, live music is a big part of Patty in the Parc and boy is there a fun line-up this year. We've got a nice mix of local and national acts with an old-school flavor.

This year's line-up is as follows:

Wayne Toups

Rob Base

Quad City DJs

Tone Loc

Clay Cormier

Advance tickets are on sale now at EventBrite.com for $20. Kids 12 and under will get in free. (If you wait until the day of the show, tickets go up to $25.)

You can also purchase tickets in person at all Legend's locations.

Below is a handy-dandy rundown of all you need to know about the 2022 Patty in the Parc.

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Sponsored by: Bud Light Next and Go Auto Insurance

Location: Parc International

Gates open: 5:00 pm

Music starts: 5:30 pm

Bands: Wayne Toups, Rob Base, Quad City DJs, Tone Loc, Clay Cormier

Tickets: Eventbrite.com and Legend's locations

Price: $20 in advance, $25 day of show (kids 12 and under get in free)

We all know how fantastic Wayne Toups is live and many of you have gotten to know Clay Cormier and his rockin' band. Both will put on great shows.

And in case you forgot some of the jams that the other three acts have brought us over the years, enjoy these "blasts from the past."