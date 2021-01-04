As the NBA moves into the future, player contracts get larger each year, with 99% of player contracts being guaranteed.

Since teams are able to operate above the salary cap superstar players have reaped the financial benefits.

Through the 2021-2022 NBA season, only 6 of the 25 highest-paid players in league history are retired. The other 19 are active players.

Between the 25 highest-earners in league history, they have collectively taken home over $7 billion.

Here is the list of the top 25 from Spotrac. It is based solely on NBA salary. It does not include endorsements.

The 25 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2021

Every #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick of the 21st Century