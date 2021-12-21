Patrick Mahomes signed the biggest contract in sports history on July 6th, 2020.

At 26, if Mahomes stays healthy, he's likely to break many NFL passing records. If he does that, he'll also break the NFL record for the highest-paid player ever.

His new contract locks him into Kansas City until 2031, with an overall value of $503 million.

As of December 2021, he's still far behind cracking the top 25 list of top earners in NFL history, per spotrac. In fact, he's currently 96th in NFL history for career earnings.

He's also in the last year of his rookie deal. His mega extension begins to kick in with giant yearly bonuses next season.

To this point, Mahomes made $47,454,472 in NFL salary. If he plays out the life of his contract, he'll bank more than 10 times that. He also plays the right position when it comes to getting paid.

Through the 2021 NFL season, of the 25 highest-paid players of all time, 19 are quarterbacks, along with 2 wide receivers, 1 linebacker, 1 defensive end, 1 defensive tackle, and 1 offensive tackle.

These earnings are based solely on NFL contracts and do not include endorsement money.

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time

