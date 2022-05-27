5 Memorial Day Facts You Might Not Know

Get our free mobile app

As we approach Memorial Day Weekend, and enjoy the freedoms that were paid for by the lives of those who stepped up when asked, I hope we all take a moment and remember just how and why we are able to fire up that grill, take the boat to the lake, or just drive to grandmother's to enjoy family. Here are a few facts about Memorial Day you might not be aware of.

Photo by Tanner Ross on Unsplash Photo by Tanner Ross on Unsplash loading...

1. Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day, from 1868 until 1970. It was called that because it was set aside for people to visit and decorate the grave-site of loved ones who died in service of our country. It wasn't until 1971 it became known as Memorial Day, it was also then that it began being celebrated on the last Monday in May.

2. Interestingly, the reason the last day in May was chosen is because that's when flowers are more likely to be blooming across the country.

3. Regardless of what you're doing on Monday, we're supposed to stop at 3P local time, and observe a moment of silence in honor of those who've lost their lives in service of our country.

4. Cities and towns across the country will celebrate Memorial Day with parades. The longest running Memorial Day Parade takes place in Ironton Ohio, which began in 1868. They even held the parade during the height of the covid pandemic, although in 2020 there were no spectators, and the parade, which usually lasts around two hours, only lasted about 17 minutes.

5. The bugle call Taps, which is usually played at military funerals, as well as at the Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, was originally adapted from a Civil War bugle call known as "Scott Tattoo", which was used to signal lights out.

60 of the Most Famous Graves in Louisiana Some of the most famous and recognizable names in America's History are buried right here in Louisiana. Some are natives, some aren't. From war heroes to global icons to musical legends to folk heroes, Louisiana has all kinds of pieces of history in the state. Here are 60 of the most famous and recognizable, including several who may have ties to Shreveport-Bossier that you didn't realize - for instance, did you know the guy that wrote the screenplays for all the Planet of the Apes movies is local? We didn't!

Check out just a small piece of all the history you can visit here in the Bayou State.