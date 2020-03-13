5 Things to do While Hiding from the Coronavirus
Schools are closed, events postponed, sports seasons cut short and the stores are almost out of toilet tissue, so what do you do now?
Much like our hurricane prep, I guess the next step is to ride it out. Here are 5 things to do to keep your sanity while hiding from the coronavirus.
- 1
VISIT VIRTUAL MUSEUMS
Travel & Leisure has put out a list of 12 famous museums that offer virtual tours. New York's Guggenheim, the National Gallery of Art in DC, the Van Gogh Museum and Paris' Musée d’Orsay are all included. Take a trip without leaving the house.
- 2
PLAY LOCAL MONOPOLY
Lafayette Parish-opoly is now available in local stores. People from all over Acadiana will recognize the properties, so it should make for a familiar, interesting way to fill your day.
- 3
BINGE!
Binge-watch on your favorite streaming service.
The Chef Show, Ugly Delicious, Love Is Blind, The Witcher, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Twilight Zone, Cheers, and so many more great shows are streaming. Popcorn, a glass of wine, and a remote will help you pass the time.
- 4
READ THAT BOOK
Whether you've been wanting to read a book you received as a gift or finish up on a series you've started, now's your chance. Fifty Shades is a trilogy, you know.
- 5
GO FISHING!
You'll be out on the water or, at least, out in the open. Fresh air, fewer people, Mother Nature, great fun for the whole family. What? You have nowhere to fish, you say? Not true: the ponds at Girard Park and at the Lafayette Parish Library in Youngsville are stocked and open to the public.