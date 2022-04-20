5-Time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry to Visit Saints Today

One of the most high-profile remaining free agents in the NFL will be visiting the New Orleans Saints today.

According to multiple sources, five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be visiting with the Black & Gold brass on Wednesday, April 20.

The former LSU standout was released by the Cleveland Browns in March after a contract restructure couldn't be agreed upon and a trade couldn't be put together.

Of course, the Saints are looking for help at wide receiver. Last year the team's offense took a hit post-Drew Brees and missing top receiver Michael Thomas for the entire season.

Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harty and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are all expected back in 2022, but none really stepped up in 2021 in the absence of Thomas.

Landry is still just 29 years old and has two 100-reception seasons and three 1,000-yard campaigns on his resumé. He played at least 15 games in his first seven seasons before missing five games in 2021 due to injuries.

Landry was a second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins back in 2014. He played four seasons there before being traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he also played four seasons.

For his career, Jarvis Landry has played in 123 games reeling in 688 passes for 7,598 yards to go along with 37 touchdowns.