#22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball wrapped up their 18th Sun Belt Conference regular season championship Friday, before extending their winning streak to 9 days on Saturday.

As the #1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, Louisiana is preparing for the next goal, winning the tournament championship.

"I'm pleased with where we are right now as a team," said head coach Gerry Glasco. "We've learned how to win games in different ways."

Today, 9 players were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team, with senior Melissa Mayeux earning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors.

Sophomore infielder Jourdan Campbell was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

Both Campbell and Mayeux earned 1st Team All-Sun Belt honors, as well as Sophie Piskos and Karly Heath.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on the All-Sun Belt 2nd Team includes Sam Landry, Kandra Lamb, Alexa Langeliers, Maddie Hayden, and Stormy Kotzelnick.

The 9 representatives from Louisiana led the conference in total number from one school.

#22 Louisiana will take on the winner of ULM vs Coastal Carolina this Wednesday at 10:00am.

Listen to the action on ESPN Lafayette, ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App.

Pregame begins at 9:45.

2022 All Sun-Belt Conference Awards

All-Sun Belt First Team

Leanna Johnson, Troy (Jr., P – Brantley, Ala.)

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama (So., P – Walker, La.)

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (So., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Sophie Piskos, Louisiana (So., C – Paris, Tenn.)

Caitlyn Rogers, Texas State (Sr., C – Magnolia, Texas)

Kennedy Johnson, ULM (Jr., 1B – Houston, Texas)

Kelly Horne, Troy (Jr., 1B – Tallahassee, Fla.)

Melissa Mayeux, Louisiana (Sr., 2B – Le Barcares, France)

Hannah Earls, Texas State (So., SS – Willis, Texas)

Jourdyn Campbell, Louisiana (So., 3B – Kingwood, Texas)

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama (Jr., OF – Orange Beach, Ala.)

Kayt Houston, App State (So., OF – Rock Hill, S.C.)

Caroline Nichols, South Alabama (Sr., OF – Hoover, Ala.)

Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina (Gr., OF – Tacoma, Wash.)

Karly Heath, Louisiana (Jr., DP – North Augusta, S.C.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Jenna Hardy, South Alabama (Jr., P – Whitehouse, Ohio)

Kandra Lamb, Louisiana (Jr., P – Kurrajong, Australia)

Sam Landry, Louisiana (Fr., P – Mont Belvieu, Texas)

Morgan Rios, UTA (Gr., C – Mansfield, Texas)

Stormy Kotzelnick, Louisiana (RS Fr., 1B – Carmel, Ind.)

Alexis Chavez, ULM (Fr., 2B – Riverside, Calif.)

Alexa Langeliers, Louisiana (Fr., SS – Keller, Texas)

Meredith Keel, South Alabama (Sr., 3B – Ashville, Ohio)

Lourdes Bacon, ULM (So., OF – San Antonio, Texas)

Maddie Hayden, Louisiana (Fr., OF – West Monroe, La.)

Mary Pierce Barnes, App State (Sr., OF – Waxhaw, N.C.)

Jade Sinness, Troy (So., OF – Sebring, Fla.)

Ciara Trahan, Texas State (Fr., OF – Santa Fe, Texas)

Cat Crenek, Texas State (Sr., DP – Cypress, Texas)

Iyanla De Jesus, Coastal Carolina (Jr., DP – Mill Creek, Wash.)

Sun Belt Player of the Year

Melissa Mayeux, Louisiana (Sr., 2B – Le Barcares, France)

Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (So., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year

Jourdyn Campbell, Louisiana (So., 3B – Kingwood, Texas)

Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

Ciara Trahan, Texas State (Fr., OF – Santa Fe, Texas)

Sun Belt Coach of the Year

Becky Clark, South Alabama

