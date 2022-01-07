Is Aaron Rodgers Planning to Boycott the Super Bowl Over NFL COVID Protocols?

Reports from members of the sports-media world are saying that should the Green Bay Packers make it to the Super Bowl this year, Aaron Rodgers plans on boycotting the big-game to make a point to the NFL. Rodgers' boycott is reportedly driven by COVID related rules across the league, specifically the testing of non-symptomatic players.

Reigning NFL MVP and quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, has been a centerpiece of the conversation surrounding vaccination and COVID protocols in the league the entire season. After testing positive for COVID earlier in the season, Rodgers' vaccination status came into question.

Since then, Rodgers has been regarded as controversial when it comes to league protocols. Just this week, an MVP voter said that he would not vote for Rodgers to receive the award. Rodgers' response to that news can be seen below via @MySportsUpdate on Twitter.

Rodgers believes that the voter's main directive for not giving him an MVP vote is because he is unvaccinated. But, even throughout the controversy Aaron Rodgers has maintained his MVP-type performance and has led his team to be in a position to make quite a run in the playoffs.

Rodgers joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football to discuss his year and the opportunity to win another MVP award.

Is Aaron Rodgers going to boycott the Super Bowl?

As the last week of the NFL regular season begins, there is now a report circulating that points towards Rodgers possibly boycotting the Super Bowl should his team make it that far.

See the report from @BackAftaThis on Twitter below.

As read by Boomer Esiason above, here is the text he received from an apparent trusted source.

The Rodgers saga continues to get crazier and crazier. I've been told by multiple people in Aaron's direct circle that if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to prove a major point. He will threaten the NFL by saying he won't play in the big game or next season if they don't eliminate some of the COVID related rules. One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players. He's told Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he's gotta make it first. But, Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation.

Should the Green Bay Packers make it all the way to the big dance, Aaron Rodgers will be a centerpiece of the media coverage leading up to the game. But if this report is accurate then the reigning MVP's presence, or lack thereof, before Super Bowl week will be a story to keep an eye on.

Some outlets say that the report of Rodgers boycotting the Super Bowl is absurd.

Yes, this report can only be considered rumor at this point. But, is it that far fetched that Aaron Rodgers would try to make a statement as a figurehead of the league during one of sports' biggest moments of the year? I don't think so.

Rodgers has played his cards close to the vest and he has also been an open book depending on the conversation. If this is simply a rumor that got to the sports media world, then I have a feeling Rodgers will be dispelling the idea sooner rather than later.

UPDATE...

As I suspected, Aaron Rodgers has gone to Twitter to dispel these rumors and you can see his thoughts on the matter below.

Clearly, this report was bogus as Rodgers is now getting a good laugh out of it on social media.

Continued...

Still, this report means nothing if the Green Bay Packers don't actually reach the Super Bowl. After all of the trouble that Aaron Rodgers went through this past off-season, it would be pretty crazy to see him take a stand right before reaching his ultimate goal of winning another Super Bowl.

With all of this being said, Rodgers is one of the most unpredictable players to ever reach the top of the league. He is arguably the best player in the league and his opinion and actions certainly carry weight.

See what Rodgers had to say about maturing from his @PatMcAfeeShow appearance below.

Will Aaron Rodgers boycott the Super Bowl? Personally, I do not see that happening. We will have to wait and see if the Packers can go all the way to find out for certain.

Reactions to the report of Aaron Rodgers' boycott via Twitter below.