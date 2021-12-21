After Getting Shutout by Saints, Tom Brady Says the Saints Should Get a Different Name

After being shutout for the first time in 15 years on Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a suggestion for the name of the team in New Orleans.

In the heat of competition, Brady is intense.

As he was continually dominated by the Saints defense, Brady was seen screaming obscenities at New Orleans coach Dennis Allen and breaking his Windows Surface Tablet out of frustration.

The following day, the 7-time Super Bowl champion and starting quarterback of the 10-4 Buccaneers seemed to be more sensible, making a joke about the team from New Orleans.

"Yeah, they’re called the Saints," Brady said on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!. "I don’t think they’re very saintly. A Saint would have probably let us score once or twice yesterday. So gotta rethink that nickname.”

A message to Tom. Saints isn't a nickname, it's the actual name of the team.

In the shutout, Brady was sacked 4 times, fumbled once, and threw a game-ending interception to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Brady spoke highly of the Saints, crediting them for their performance versus the NFC South foe Buccaneers.

“You know, they’ve done well against me," Brady said on the podcast. "They’ve done well against everybody. They’ve got a lot of good players. They’re really well-coached. They’re a terrific defense and they play us really well."

Less than 24 hours after yelling "GO F*** YOURSELF!" at Dennis Allen after his interception, Brady shared his own interpretation of what unfolded.

"Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries," Brady explained. "It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully in the heat of the moment, expressing, um, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment. It was emotional. So that’s just football players being football players.”

Brady is 1-4 against the Saints in his two seasons with Tampa Bay, but his lone victory came in the postseason, ending New Orleans season as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on their home field three weeks later.

