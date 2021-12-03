Alabama Coach Nick Saban Comments on Billy Napier Leaving Louisiana for Florida

As Billy Napier rounds out his days as coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, one of the greatest coaches of all time has made comments about the move he is making to Florida. See what Nick Saban thinks of Coach Napier and his choice to leave Lafayette here.

With the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team being led into Cajun Field for one final ride with Billy Napier as their head coach in the upcoming Sub Belt Conference Championship game, it is sure to be an electric atmosphere as Lafayette sends off the guy who helped lead this team to some extremely successful seasons.

It will be a bittersweet goodbye for Cajuns fans, but it has been understood for quite some time that Napier would be moving on to new opportunities sooner rather than later. That opportunity came in the form of the head coaching job with the Florida Gators.

The entire Lafayette community has supported Coach Napier in this monster move for his career. Especially thinking about the senior class, it was clear in an emotional interview how he felt about the Acadiana region and the Ragin' Cajuns.

Now that Napier is headed to the SEC, he has gotten some attention from a future opponent in the Crimson Tide's head coach. Coach Saban had some comments in response to Coach Napier departing Lafayette for Florida.

Of course, Billy Napier spent time working under the tutelage of the legendary Nick Saban. No doubt, their connection has led to many thinking about Napier in an even brighter light. Saban makes his feelings towards the Cajuns coach clear, providing a slew of compliments about the man and coach that he is.

Certainly, this type of praise for a coach of Nick Saban's caliber further proves just how talented of a leader Napier is. Aside from all of his accomplishments on the football field, Saban specifically spoke to Billy Napier's character and who he is as a person.

None of this is news to anyone who has followed Napier over his past few season with the Ragin' Cajuns. But, it is good to hear some of that recognition be reciprocated by one of the game's best coaches to ever do it.

The Florida Gators are getting themselves a good one, that is for sure. Coach Billy Napier and everything he brought to the Ragin' Cajuns will truly be missed.