Alabama Remains No. 2 in Latest College Football Playoff Poll, Cincinnati Moves to #5
The College Football Playoff committee released its second edition of the 2021 poll on Tuesday night. There were no changes in the top two spots, but with Michigan State's loss to Purdue, there was a new team in this week's playoff group.
No. 1 Georgia maintained its dominance and kept its top ranking after waxing conference-foe Missouri 43-6.
The Alabama Crimson Tide held on to take down the LSU Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium, winning 20-14. Despite the close game the Tide maintained its No. 2 ranking.
Oregon slid into the No. 3 spot making its second consecutive appearance in playoff position after heading on the road and defeating the Washington Huskies 26-16.
Ohio State made its first appearance in playoff position following Michigan State's blunder. The Buckeyes went on the road and managed a nine point victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
- Georgia - 9-0
- Alabama - 8-1
- Oregon - 8-1
- Ohio State - 8-1
- Cincinnati - 9-0
- Michigan - 8-1
- Michigan State - 8-1
- Oklahoma - 9-0
- Notre Dame - 8-1
- Oklahoma State - 8-1
- Texas A&M - 7-2
- Wake Forrest - 8-1
- Baylor - 7-2
- BYU - 8-2
- Ole Miss - 7-2
- N.C. State - 7-2
- Auburn - 6-3
- Wisconsin - 6-3
- Purdue - 6-3
- Iowa - 7-2
- Pittsburgh - 7-2
- San Diego State - 8-1
- UT San Antonio - 9-0
- Utah - 6-3
- Arkansas - 6-3
The College Football Playoff rankings will be released each Tuesday night in the regular season with the final poll being announced the Sunday after conference championship Saturday.
The semifinal matchups this season will be held in Dallas and Miami with the championship game being held in Indianapolis.