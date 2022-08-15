AP Top 25 Poll Released, UL and LSU Both Unranked But Receive Votes
College football's Associated Press (AP) top 25 poll was released on Monday.
Similar to the coaches poll, it has the usual suspects at the top of the rankings, with the state of Louisiana being absent from the top 25 altogether.
Here is a rundown of the AP preseason poll:
1-Alabama
2-Ohio State
3-Georgia
4-Clemson
5-Notre Dame
6- Texas A&M
7-Utah
8-Michigan
9-Oklahoma
10-Baylor
11-Oregon
12-Oklahoma State
13-NC State
14-USC
15-Michigan State
16-Miami
17-Pitt
18-Wisconsin
19-Arkansas
20-Kentucky
21-Ole Miss
22-Wake Forest
23-Cincinnati
24-Houston
25-BYU
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns finished the 2022 season with a record of 13-1 and #16 overall.
UL's current thirteen-game winning streak is the longest in the FBS.
LSU is unranked in the coaches' poll as well.
The last time the Tigers began a college football season unranked was 2000.
While neither team is ranked, both received votes from AP voters, but not enough to crack the rankings.
Here is a rundown of every unranked school that received votes:
Others receiving votes: Iowa 248, Penn State 246, Tennessee 163, BYU 152, LSU 143, Auburn 98, UCF 55, North Carolina 34, San Diego State 25, Fresno State 21, Mississippi State 19, Florida 17, Air Force 12, Utah State 12, Appalachian State 10, Boise State 10, UCLA 10, Minnesota 6, South Carolina 5, Kansas State 4, Army 3, Iowa State 3, SMU 2, Purdue 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Louisiana 2, Oregon State 2, UTSA 1, Louisville 1, Florida State 1
Alabama beginning the season #1 is no surprise. Will they stay there?
Louisiana kicks off their season on Saturday, September 3rd at Cajun Field against Southeastern at 6:00 pm.
10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports
Photos That Remind Us Why Mondo Duplantis Is The Greatest Pole Vaulter In History