App State Fan Creates GoFundMe to Get to Lafayette for Sunbelt Championship vs. Ragin’ Cajuns

Ragin' Cajuns Football, Facebook

"Shooters shoot" is one of my favorite sayings, and Jacob Elliott is taking his shot to get to Cajun Country.

Elliott is a fan of the Appalachian State Mountaineers and he's trying everything to get down to Cajun Field to see them take on the Ragin' Cajuns in the Sunbelt Championship game set for kickoff this Saturday (Dec. 4) at 2:30 p.m.

The title will be on the line and Elliott wants to be there so badly, that he started a GoFundMe to fund his trip to South Louisiana (and back, I'm presuming). I saw the post shared on the official Lafayette, LA Facebook page.

Unfortunately, Jacob isn't doing so hot.

With only a little over 2 days to go, his GoFundMe has only raised $130—which is roughly 10% of where his goal of $1000 currently sits.

GoFundMe

Like the Lafayette, LA page suggested, we could all pitch in to get Jacob down to Cajun Country to show him our way of life. Or, for those more savage folks out there, we could bring him down to watch him in misery as the Cajuns handle business on the big stage.

Totally kidding (maybe).

Either way, I see a Juneau in the donations column, so at least one Cajun has seemed to show their southern hospitality to Elliott on his quest to get to the SBC. If you wanna show some Louisiana love to this opposing fan, then throw him a couple of bucks to help him get to Lafayette this Saturday.

GoFundMe

If money is tight, or you just don't feel like funding any cheers for the Mountaineers, then maybe you can give this a share with your friends on social media and maybe someone else will be in a better place to get him down here in time for kickoff.

We'll check back in a few days to see Elliott's status.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: app state, appalachian state mountaineers, louisiana ragin' Cajuns
Categories: Local Sports, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top