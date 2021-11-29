Army Veteran Makes Insane Catches at Saints Thanksgiving Game to Win Free Cruise

As both the #WhoDatNation and 'Bills Mafia' piled into the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night, all of the football fans in the building got to witness a special moment for one Army veteran. Ronald Evans was able to snag three footballs that were shot out of a cannon, giving him a free cruise for two!

A New Orleans man, Evans was challenged with catching three separate simulated punts from distances of 30, 50, and 70 yards. The 50-yard catch would earn him a full VIP experience to the next Saints home game.

Now, I was personally in the Dome for this moment. The first couple of catches seemed to go quite well. Then I realized that Mr. Evans had to back up to the opposite 30-yard-line for the final catch. I knew how high into the Dome these footballs were being shot, so I (along with everyone else present) was holding my breath.

Although he didn't make it easy on himself, Evans was able to hold onto the final football to secure his free cruise. A well-earned and much-deserved cruise for Mr. Evans who served our country's military for a decade. He got the VIP experience and some Saints gear heading his way as well for the job well done.

See the epic moment in its entirety via @Saints on Twitter below.

While the Saints couldn't find a way to be productive on Thanksgiving night against the Buffalo Bills, we at least know that Ronald Evans left the Dome with a smile on his face and possibly some warmer weather in his future with that free cruise.

Many Saints fans on Twitter demanded that Evans be put on the team ASAP.

Congrats to Mr. Evans!

