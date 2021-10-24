Astros vs Braves in 2021 World Series: Schedule, Times, TV Rundown & More

The Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves will be locking up in the 2021 World Series.

The Astros are in for the third time in the last five years while the Braves last made the October Classic in 1999.

The road to the championship for the Astros including a 3-1 Division Series triumph over the Chicago White Sox and a high-run filled 4-2 triumph over the Boston Red Sox. Houston enjoyed a home-field advantage in both series and will hold the same in the World Series.

For the Braves, they knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 in the National League Division Series followed by another upset in the NLCS, winning 4-2 over defending World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros and Braves have never met up in a World Series. (Of course, the Astros only joined the American League in 2013.) The two teams have met up numerous times in the playoffs.

The most recent clash came in the 2005 NLDS, when Houston came out top en route to the franchise's first World Series appearance.

The former NL West squads also met in 1997, 1999, 2001 and 2004 playoffs. Atlanta holds a 12-7 advantage over Houston in the postseason.

Because the Astros (95-67) finished with a better regular-season record than the Braves (88-73), Houston is considered the top seed and will have home-field advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2021 World Series:

Tue, Oct 26: Braves at Astros, Game 1 - 7:09 pm - Fox

Wed, Oct 27: Braves at Astros, Game 2 - 7:09 pm - Fox

Fri, Oct 29: Astros at Braves, Game 3 - 7:09 pm - Fox

Sat, Oct 30 - Astros at Braves, Game 4 - 7:09 pm - Fox

Sun, Oct 31 - Astros at Braves, Game 5* - 7:15 pm - Fox

Tue, Nov 2 - Braves at Astros, Game 6* - 7:09 pm - Fox

Wed, Nov 3 - Braves at Astros, Game 7* - 7:09 pm - Fox

* If necessary.

What channel is the World Series on in 2021?

TV channel: Fox

Fox has the exclusive broadcast rights for the 2021 World Series. Joe Buck will have the play-by-play call and John Smoltz will join him in the booth for color analysis. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will report from the dugouts.

Fox's pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Kevin Burkhardt. He'll have analysis from former Major Leaguers David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas.

How to live stream the World Series

If you can't catch the series on cable or over-the-air TV, there are options. Viewers can stream the World Series on the Fox Sports app or with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.