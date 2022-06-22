Baltimore Ravens Linebacker and Louisiana Native Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

Some terribly sad news this morning out of the NFL as it has been reported that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at 26 years old.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport was one of the first to report the news.

Ferguson was set to begin his fourth season in the NFL, all as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

A native of Zachary, Louisiana, Ferguson was drafted in the third round by the team back in 2019 out of Louisiana Tech.

In 2018 he was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. He also holds the program's record for career sacks after amassing 45 during his Bulldogs career.

For his NFL career, Ferguson tallied 67 total tackles along with 4.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."