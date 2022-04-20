A Texas baseball game came to an abrupt halt when a pitcher sprinted at an opposing player and tackled him to the ground. The clip of the hit, which has now gone viral, shows that the batter who was tackled had just hit a home-run to take the lead over the opposing team.

It was Game 1 of a series between North Central and Weatherford out in Texas. A player for North Central had just hit a home-run off of a Weatherford pitcher to give his team the lead. Apparently, the pitcher for Weatherford was not too pleased about to result of the at-bat.

Just as the hitter for North Central rounded third, he was leveled by the pitcher who had taken off in a full sprint with the goal to tackle the hitter. The goal was seemingly achieved, as the bench for North Central cleared onto the field.

As the pitcher was removed from being on top of the hitter, he was walked off toward his dugout. Shouting from the stands could be heard as fans voiced their displeasure with the move. The announcer of the game was clearly caught off-guard by what he had just witnessed.

See the full video for yourself via @TexasCollegeBSB via Twitter below.

