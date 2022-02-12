Best Bets For 2/12/2022- 2/13/2022

Welcome back to another week of best bets. I need to have a come-up after last week's loss. The records are as follows: Charlie Long 3-0, Lynden Burton 1-2, and Scott Prather 0-2. It's Super Bowl weekend so every person will have at least one Super Bowl bet as well as one extra. So without further ado let's jump into it.

Scott Prather's Pick

Matthew Stafford O/U total rushing attempts 2.5. Take the over at +100. Will the opening kickoff be a touchback? Yes at -100.

Lynden Burton's Pick

I'm going back into the world of the NBA for the first bet. This week I'm taking the Pelicans moneyline against the Spurs tonight. The Pelicans just acquired guard CJ McCollum and they lost his opening game against the best team in the league the Miami Heat. The Pelicans will be out for blood plus seeing CJ with the rest of the team showed me he's a perfect fit. He opens up the floor for not just role players but Brandon Ingram as well. Out of all the picks I've made so far, this is the one im the most confident in.

With my final pick of the weekend, I'm going with an over/under because I'm not confident in a moneyline for the Superbowl. So I'm going with the over/under of Matt Stafford throwing an interception. I'm taking the Over 0.5 interceptions thrown at -155. If there's one thing Matt Stafford does it's throwing interceptions.

Charlie Long's Pick

Super Bowl bet: Over 48.5 total points

Both defenses have been playing well to get their teams to the Super Bowl, but I’m trusting on two great offenses with excellent skill position players to put up points in this one. This game will go one of two ways. It’ll either be close throughout where each team trades blows, which may end up with a 28-24 type of scoreline (even higher, potentially). Or, one team will jump out to a big lead and the other will try to mount a second-half comeback. In fact, the Bengals are averaging 24 points on offense while the Rams are at 28 per game in the playoffs. I understand that both defenses have done a good job so far, but this could be a game with a good amount of possessions, and if that’s the case, I definitely think there will be a lot of points scored in this one.

Second Pick: Raptors -3.5 over Denver Toronto has been on a roll. They’re getting healthy and with forward Pascal Siakam back and averaging nearly 28 points per game in his last five, they’ve won eight straight games. This includes victories over some of the best teams in the East. The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is obviously unbelievable and the Nuggets aren’t a bad team at all. However, with guys like Gary Trent Jr., rookie Scottie Barnes, and All-Star guard Fred VanVleet each playing well in the starting lineup, give me the team with more depth that is playing great ball as a team right now. Toronto wins this one by more than four points to cover the spread.

