Best Bets For 2/12/2022- 2/13/2022
Welcome back to another week of best bets. I need to have a come-up after last week's loss. The records are as follows: Charlie Long 3-0, Lynden Burton 1-2, and Scott Prather 0-2. It's Super Bowl weekend so every person will have at least one Super Bowl bet as well as one extra. So without further ado let's jump into it.
Scott Prather's Pick
- Matthew Stafford O/U total rushing attempts 2.5. Take the over at +100.
- Will the opening kickoff be a touchback? Yes at -100.
Lynden Burton's Pick
I'm going back into the world of the NBA for the first bet. This week I'm taking the Pelicans moneyline against the Spurs tonight. The Pelicans just acquired guard CJ McCollum and they lost his opening game against the best team in the league the Miami Heat. The Pelicans will be out for blood plus seeing CJ with the rest of the team showed me he's a perfect fit. He opens up the floor for not just role players but Brandon Ingram as well. Out of all the picks I've made so far, this is the one im the most confident in.
With my final pick of the weekend, I'm going with an over/under because I'm not confident in a moneyline for the Superbowl. So I'm going with the over/under of Matt Stafford throwing an interception. I'm taking the Over 0.5 interceptions thrown at -155. If there's one thing Matt Stafford does it's throwing interceptions.
Charlie Long's Pick
Super Bowl bet: Over 48.5 total points
