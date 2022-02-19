Best Bets For 2/19/2022-2/20/2022

Welcome back to another week of best bets! Our guy Scott finally got some wins he is now at 2-2, while Charlie went 0-2 and is now at 3-2, and I split the biscuit going 1-1 which now puts me at 2-3. This week all of us are trying to have a bounce-back week so without further ado let's dive in!

Scott Prather's Picks

1. Im picking Team Durant +5.5 with the spread 2. Miami -2 over Virginia

Lynden Burton's Picks

I need a bounce-back week this week badly because now Scott has caught up with me. This week I think ill be picking solely in NBA All-Star weekend. 1. Team Lebron Moneyline 2. Stephen Curry as All Star MVP at +850. This isn't an official pick because I don't want it against my record; however, I do think CJ McCollum will win the 3 point contest.

Charlie Long's Picks

Oregon +13 against Arizona. Team Lebron Moneyline

I had a rough week last week, so I'm riding back around to old reliable: Arizona. The Wildcats have been outstanding and they're undefeated at home this season. I'm confident in their ability to take down Oregon in their gym, but the Ducks aren't a joke. They've had a pretty inconsistent season, but they've beaten teams like USC and UCLA. They currently sit at fourth place in the Pac-12. They had a rough loss earlier this week to Arizona State which is why I think the line is so large in favor of Arizona, but I'd expect them to play up to their competition in Tuscon. I'm still rolling with the Wildcats in this one and a moneyline bet is super safe, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the Ducks cover this spread. Also I'm going with Team Lebron Moneyline! Also like Lynden I want to make a pick that doesn't count against my record and that's, that Ja Morant will be all star MVP!