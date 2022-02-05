Best Bets For 2/5/22-2/6/22

Back again with another week of best bets. Just to update you on how we did last week, here are the results: Scott- 0-1, Charlie- 1-0, Lyn- 1-1. Let's see how we do this week.

Scott Prather's Pick

This week I'm going with the Fighting Tigers over Vanderbilt. I'm picking LSU Moneyline.

Lynden Burton's Pick

This week I'm only going to make one pick. So unlike my fellow compatriots, I will be picking in the NBA. This week I'm going with Charlotte +3 vs Miami. The Hornets are a team that is good enough to beat Miami when at full strength but with the Heat riddled with injuries, I see the Hornets covering the spread if not beating the Heat. Plus add to the fact the Hornets got robbed last night against the Cavs. They will be itching for a victory.

Charlie Long's Pick

Arizona Moneyline

This weekend, I'm diving into the college hoops ranks for my selection. There are a couple of games I was considering, including Kentucky at Alabama, but the Crimson Tide are just way too inconsistent for me. Instead, I'll go with a team that has quietly been one of the best in the country, and that's the Arizona Wildcats. No. 7 Arizona hosts No. 19 USC on Saturday afternoon in a battle of teams near the top of the Pac-12 rankings. I'm rolling with the Wildcats for a couple of reasons. They score the fourth-most points in all of college basketball at 85.5 per game. I think they'll be able to break through a tough Trojans defense thanks to a balanced scoring attack that features four players averaging double-digit scoring.

Arizona is also 12-0 at home this season and just avenged their only conference loss with an incredibly impressive 10-point victory against No. 3 UCLA on Thursday. Meanwhile, USC struggled against a 6-13 Arizona State squad. They ultimately won, but I feel like the Wildcats are simply hotter coming into this matchup of ranked Pac-12 squads. On the chance that USC breaks out of the shooting slump they suffered with against Arizona State, I don't think I'll touch the 11-point spread in favor of Arizona, but I'm picking the Wildcats to stay atop their conference rankings.

