This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Media.

Are you ready for some Thanksgiving Day National Football League action?

What if I told you that the first game was the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions? Of course you will watch it: it is a tradition.

For many people around America, there will be a new tradition on the holiday: wagering on your mobile devices on the three NFL games that morning, afternoon, and evening with available promotions from the various online sports books.

So while the first game might not be the BEST game, there will still be wagers to make to win money on the NFC North basement showdown.

You also might get to see the two Super Bowl LVI contestants in the next two games, as Dallas hosts Las Vegas, and Buffalo travels to face New Orleans.

Will the Bills and Cowboys be sitting on top of their conferences come late January? Maybe, maybe not, but this could help to be the springboard.

NFL Thanksgiving Day games

Chicago Bears (-175) at Detroit Lions (+140)

Odds: Bears -3.5, total 44.5

Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX and fubo.TV

Preview: these two teams have been pretty disappointing so far in 2021, and both will come into this short week off of trying games Sunday. Chicago will have played a Baltimore team stinging from a loss 10 days before on Thursday, while the Lions had to visit Cleveland.

Prediction: something says that the Lions might be up for this game. I look at the money line of +140 and see some value.

Best prop bet play:

When the Chicago team total is finalized, look to take the under.

Las Vegas Raiders (+245) at Dallas Cowboys (-315)

Odds: Cowboys -7, total 54.5

Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT

TV: CBS and fubo.TV

Preview: the Raiders are going in the wrong direction in the AFC West (and the AFC) after a 5-2 start, while the Cowboys might be the best team in the NFC. Dak Prescott might be the MVP of the league as well (jump on that bet if you can).

Prediction: the Cowboys are going to roll up some points on Las Vegas, and that touchdown line looks pretty tempting. I might even bet it down to -6.

Best prop bet plays:

Dak Prescott to win NFL MVP (+700)

Cowboys team total over 30.5 points (-110)

Buffalo Bills (-225) at New Orleans Saints (+180)

Odds: Bills -4.5, total 47.5

Time: 8:20 p.m. EDT

TV: NBC and fubo.TV

Preview: are the Bills the best team in the AFC? They are still favored to get to the Super Bowl, but can they finish this season strongly and get back to an AFC Championship game? I am still not sold. New Orleans just needs a win to keep up in the NFC playoff race.

Prediction: I think the line could move, so I will take the Bills and bet the line down to -3.

Best prop bet play:

Buffalo team total over 28.5 (-110)

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.