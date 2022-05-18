Betting Odds on Where Drew Brees Could Play Next Season

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was the subject of discussion in the sports media world earlier this week.

Brees's name began trending after Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Brees was out at NBC after only one year working with the network as a studio analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame football games, and a pair of NFL broadcasts, including one playoff game.

Brees's transition from player to broadcaster was rocky at time, but far from disastrous.

Brees made bigger headlines in the aftermath of the report, teasing a potential return to the playing field.

It was a different approach from Brees, who has typically used social media to share family photos or promote a business venture.

And while he was likely joking when hinting at an NFL comeback, the betting odds of where he could play are telling.

Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson put together the betting odds of what a big board would likely look like if a sportsbook opened up lines of where Brees could play next season.

At the time of his retirement on March 14th, 2021, Brees still had one year left on his contract with the Saints.

Drew Brees Next Team Betting Odds

