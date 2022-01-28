Betting Odds on Who Will Be the Next Saints Coach

When word broke on Tuesday of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepping away from the team and coaching, speculation immediately began on who his replacement could be.

With potential choices already in the building in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen or offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., to former Saints staffers such as Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn, to established coordinators of other teams such as Kansas City Chiefs OC and New Orleans native Eric Bieniemy, plenty of names have been thrown around.

To this point, there are only 4 candidates the Saints have requested to interview.

In the latest betting odds from DraftKings on who the next New Orleans head coach will be, one of those four candidates isn't even on the board.

Betting Odds on Who Will Be the Next Saints Head Coach

Who would you place your bet on?

