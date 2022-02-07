Winning the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of an NFL career.

Former 15 year NFL wide receiver Brandon Stokley thinks so anyway, and he's a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Stokey, a Louisiana Sports and Ragin' Cajun Hall of Famer, joins me every year the week of the Super Bowl for an annual chat.

This year, Stokley reminisced about his own Super Bowl memories, the best coach he ever played for, memories of his father, why Peyton Manning teases Jake Delhomme about a mistake Stokley forced him into in a game at Florida, the evolution of the slot receiver position, what makes Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase great, his pick for Super Bowl LVI, coach Michael Desormeaux, the state of UL football, and much more.

Listen to the entire interview here.

