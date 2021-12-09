Brian Kelly Dumps Kevin Faulk from LSU Coaching Staff

Kevin Faulk is synonymous with LSU Tigers Football.

Twenty-three years after he graduated from LSU, Faulk remains the school's all-time leading rusher with 4,557 yards, all-time rushing touchdown leader with 46 scores, and all-time all-purpose touchdown leader with 50 touchdowns. He helped LSU win three bowl games during the Gerry DiNardo era.

After winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and a few years coaching at his alma mater Carencro High School, Faulk returned to his alma mater to become an assistant coach, serving two years as LSU's director of player development and two years as the Tigers' running backs coach. Through it all, he remained an ambassador for the LSU football team, athletic program, and the university as a whole.

Today, LSU's new football coach kicked Faulk to the curb despite his loyalty to the program.

Sports Illustrated, the Advocate, and multiple other outlets are reporting that new LSU head coach Brian Kelly will not retain Faulk as part of his coaching staff. Brody Miller of the Athletic was the first to break the news.

Miller says LSU has offered Faulk an off-the-field job, which he speculates could be the academic role he held with the team prior to becoming the running backs coach ahead of the 2019 national championship season.

This news comes just one week after Faulk was spotted in Acadiana at the St. Martinville/Union Parish 3A semifinal game. No word if Faulk was there recruiting talent or as an interested spectator.

Faulk is the second high-profile Acadiana-native-turned-LSU-coach to leave the program in as many days. New Iberia native Corey Raymond announced Wednesday that he is leaving Baton Rouge for spot on Billy Napier's staff at Florida.

The news that both Faulk and Raymond are no longer on the LSU coaching staff has left fans shocked, bewildered, and, in some cases, mad.

Maybe Michael Desormeaux has an opening at Louisiana that Faulk could fill.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

2021 SUN BELT FOOTBALL COACHES SALARIES

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?

Tumbleweaves of Acadiana

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2021

The Mascots of the Sun Belt