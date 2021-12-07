Brian Kelly Hires McNeese Head Coach, Former LSU Assistant Frank Wilson to His Staff

According to reports, McNeese State head football coach Frank Wilson has resigned from his position to return to work with the LSU Tigers as the associate head coach of the football team.

New LSU coach Brian Kelly hired Wilson, who is reportedly known for his recruiting prowess across the state of Louisiana.

LSU's announcement notes that Frank Wilson will be taking on the associate head coaching position with the Tigers.

Frank Wilson has been working in the world of college football long enough to understand how the coaching carousel works. Check out a clip of Wilson from November where he discusses potential openings across college football.

With Brian Kelly now in The Boot after leaving Notre Dame, many LSU and SEC fans wondered if the new Tigers coach had what it takes to secure the talented players that live right here in Louisiana. Kelly will now have quite the asset at his disposal in the form of Frank Wilson, who has been recruiting across the state for years.

With a winning track-record, Kelly seems to be building up his staff for success especially when it comes to recruiting local talent. With plenty of time until next season's kick-off, Kelly will certainly be making more moves to set himself and the Tigers up for a potential National Championship run in the near future.