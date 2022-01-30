Brian Kelly Learns How To Do The Griddy

Brian Kelly has been at LSU for about 2 months now and has gone viral multiple times over now. Once for his recruiting ability but the other times were due to his dance abilities.

After his first viral video in my article about his dance moves, I suggested that BK should learn how to griddy. If you've been living under a rock, the griddy is a dance move that has taken the nation by storm. It was created by artist Lah Griddy and former LSU players Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson popularized the dance as their endzone celebrations.

Since the dance was popularized at LSU many people were wondering if new coach Brian Kelly would learn the dance. Well, Brian Kelly has learned the dance and he wasn't that bad at it! He got a lesson on how to griddy from Lah Griddy himself.

Lah Griddy also said don't be surprised if Coach Kelly hits the griddy on the sideline after a good play or a win!

Coach Kelly now has a new move for his aresnal. I'm excited to see the next recruiting video. But in all seriousness Coach Kelly has done a great job recruiting since he got to LSU. I'm excited to see how the team performs this upcoming season. I believe Coach Kelly will be successful at LSU and I'm excited to see it.