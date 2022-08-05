This was weird.

LSU Football players and coaches returned to campus this week to begin the 2022-23 season and practice, and with that came the first press conference since their return.

The presser started with Coach Kelly taking the podium and welcoming members of the media back to campus.

Not a single member of the media responded to Coach Kelly as he opened a bottle of water while on stage.

After his sip of water, he welcomed them again, and with some sarcasm in his voice, he said, "It's great to have you here too."

This certainly can't be the great southern hospitality he was expecting or told about when LSU was recruiting him for the job.

Check out this really awkward moment and I certainly hope that my colleagues in the media welcome Coach Kelly to the podium next time he stands before them.

In all fairness, maybe everyone in attendance was Tweeting that he just cracked a bottle of water. Who knows?

Now, check out when Coach Brian Kelly was introduced to fans at an LSU Basketball game, right after accepting the job in Baton Rouge.

This is what I call "southern hospitality".