Brian Kelly’s Contract Reportedly Close to $15 Million a Year

There was a now-infamous quote from Brian Kelly once upon a time that said it would take $250 million for his wife to allow him to leave South Bend. Apparently, a little less than that will work out just fine for Mrs. Kelly.

The new LSU coach is reportedly getting a 10-year contract worth well north of $100 million with incentives. Brody Miller of The Athletic is reporting the deal is roughly $15 million per year.

Outgoing coach Ed Orgeron was making just over $9 million a year in total compensation. However, he is getting a little over $17 million in his buyout.

With this hefty contract, Kelly will become the highest-paid college football coach in America.

The next dominoes to fall will be how Kelly fills out his staff. It is already being reported that defensive backs coach Corey Raymond and running backs coach Kevin Faulk will be retained. Both are key members of the staff and excellent recruiters.

Another interesting tidbit with the hire of Brian Kelly involves five-star commitment Walker Howard. The St. Thomas More senior quarterback recently visited Notre Dame, with that school being another contender should he decide to flip his commitment. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

