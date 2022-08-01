Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended For Six Games, Will NFL Appeal to Extend it?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been informed by Judge Sue Robinson that he should be suspended for 6 games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Last night, the NFL Players Association released a message saying they did not plan to appeal Robinson's decision, and advised the NFL to do the same.

Will the NFL accept the decision? Or will Roger Goodell add to it?

Is Goodell does increase the suspension, the NFLPA can appeal.

The NFL has not released a statement on the decision yet.

We will update the story as it progresses.

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022 Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022 Six of the top ten highest-paid NFL coaches have won at least one Super Bowl.