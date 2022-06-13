The United States Football League (USFL) finished its regular season yesterday, but the main headline coming off the gridiron was a single play that left Pittsburgh Maulers wide receiver Isiah Hennie spitting a tooth out on the sideline.

After catching a routine pass from quarterback Vad Lee, the 5-foot-7, 160-pound Hennie got rocked by Philadelphia Stars safety Cody Brown.

Here is what the hit looked like a real speed, and from the point of view of the tackler.

While the commentator asks if there's a dentist on the sideline, the hit may have saved Hennie a trip to the dentist.

Hennie says it was just a wisdom tooth.

Hennie seems like a tough guy. He was back on the field for Pittsburgh's final series, telling his coaches he was fine.

Having said that, the USFL needs to better control targeting.

It's a clear hit to the head. While those hits were celebrated in the NFL years ago, knowing what we know today about CTE, these kinds of hits need to be regulated.

Pittsburgh lost to Philadelphia 17-15.

Have you watched any USFL this season?

The New Orleans Breakers clinched a ticket to the postseason with a 17-6 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits yesterday.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints