Bus Carrying Acadiana High Softball Team Involved in Crash
Baton Rouge police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge involving a school bus from Lafayette Parish.
According to Louisiana DOTD's Baton Rouge Traffic Twitter feed, the crash happened around 10 a.m. near the I-10/I-110 split. That crash, according to parents who posted about it on Facebook, involved the bus carrying the Acadiana High School softball team.
We have reached out to Baton Rouge Police Sergeant L'Jean McKneely for specifics on what caused the crash. He is currently gathering that information.
We also called Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson for comment and left a message.
The Acadiana Wreckin' Ram softball team was traveling to compete in a state playoff game. They were scheduled to play Walker in a Class 5A quarterfinal game at 12:30 p.m. Today's game is significant not only because it's a quarterfinal game, but also because it's the first time ever that the Wreckin' Rams softball team has ever reached the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
According to parents who have posted about the crash on Facebook, the team members on the bus were not hurt. They say they boarded another bus to complete the trip to Walker to play their game. No word on what the new start time for that game is.