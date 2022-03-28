The Cajun Heartland State Fair is set to return to the Cajundome grounds in just a few days and will run from Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The festival will feature some exciting new amusement rides, free attractions and entertainment offerings to delight fans.

Another highlight for this year's CHSF is the return of the outdoor grandstand featuring live music daily. Some of the headliners include country artists Rodney Atkins, Jameson Rodgers and Joe Nichols along with Acadiana favorite Cupid.

The complete daily music lineup out now and you can view it at www.cajundome.com/events/chsf2022, but we also have this handy-dandy graphic that shows all the acts that will be performing.

Advance discounted ride tickets and wristband vouchers go on sale now through Wednesday, May 25, 2022. However, early-bird discounts are limited, so get them early.

New this year is the Bigshot VIP Pass. It cost $100 per person and includes the following:

2 unlimited ride wristband vouchers (can be redeemed on day of your choice)

Music grandstand VIP tent admission with restroom access

Admission into Opening Night VIP crawfish boil

CHSF swag bag

These VIP passes are limited and only available in advance of the Fair. To purchase your pass, click here.

This year, the Fair welcomes back ride operator Gold Star Amusements which will provide a plethora of super rides and classic favorites for the whole family.

If you want to purchase ride-all-you-want wristbands, check out the "My Choice Wristbands." You choose the day of the fair you want to use them. Those wristbands are only $20 and you can purchase those here.

Games and free attractions will delight fans. Enjoy the Circus Hollywood, featuring a Big Top circus with nightly performances, the Giraffic Menagerie and Petting Zoo, Racing Pigs and pony and camel rides. Also back this year is the Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures featuring a mobile museum and interactive dinosaur walks.

Food and merchandise vendors can still register to be a part of this year's CHSF. Sponsorship information is also available online. All that can be found at www.cajundome.com/events/chsf/2022.

Below is the fair admission dates and times:

Thursday, May 26th: 5pm-10pm

Friday, May 27th: 5pm-10pm

Saturday, May 28th: 12pm-10pm

Sunday, May 29th: 12pm-10pm

Monday, May 30th: 2pm-9pm

Tuesday, May 31st: 5pm-9pm

Wednesday, June 1st: 5pm-9pm

Thursday, June 2nd: 5pm-9pm

Friday, June 3rd: 5pm-10pm

Saturday, June 4th: 12pm-10pm

Sunday, June 5th: 12pm-8pm